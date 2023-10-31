Armin van Buuren Drops ‘God Is In The Soundwaves’: A Mesmerizing Dance Music Triumph

Armin van Buuren, the iconic Dutch DJ, has just released an ethereal new track titled ‘God Is In The Soundwaves‘. With a career spanning over two decades, Armin is renowned for his captivating music that blends different genres and styles to create a unique sound.

In tandem with London-based artists Xoro and Yola Recoba, Armin van Buuren taps into the current stutter house movement with a record that’s simply straight fire. Already played by the electronic music icon himself at Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Ushuaïa, ‘God Is In The Soundwaves’ is brisk, emotive and ready to set today’s dance floors aflame.

The new track ‘God Is In The Soundwaves’ is a testament to Armin’s ability to create music that transcends the boundaries of the genre. The track opens with a gentle piano melody before gradually building to a crescendo of pulsating beats and soaring synths. The track’s vocal samples add a deep element to the music, creating a euphoric feeling that’ll have you lost on the dance floor.