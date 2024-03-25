Armin van Buuren and Jon Bon Jovi Rock Ultra Music Festival!

Witness history in the making as trance legend Armin van Buuren and rock icon Jon Bon Jovi unite on the main stage of Ultra Music Festival for an electrifying collaboration that had the crowd roaring for more!

During his sensational Sunday set, Armin van Buuren stunned fans with the debut of his remix of Bon Jovi’s timeless anthem “Keep the Faith.” The fusion of trance and rock created an adrenaline-fueled masterpiece that left Ultra attendees in awe. Joined by the man himself, Jon Bon Jovi, the stage was set on fire as they delivered a performance for the ages, marking a momentous occasion for both artists and their legacies.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Armin van Buuren expressed his gratitude, stating, “It’s an incredible honor to remix this track and to share the stage with Jon Bon Jovi, as I’ve been a massive fan for years.” This monumental remix not only pays homage to Bon Jovi’s 40-year legacy but also adds a thrilling new chapter to the iconic track’s celebrated history.

But the surprises didn’t stop there! Gryffin also made a guest appearance to perform their latest release, “What Took You So Long,” sending shockwaves through the crowd with their dynamic energy. And with additional surprise appearances by ARTBAT and Oliver Heldens, Ultra Music Festival was transformed into a playground of musical innovation and collaboration.

As the buzz from this unforgettable performance reverberates across the globe, fans eagerly anticipate what’s next from these boundary-pushing artists. Stay tuned for more electrifying collaborations and unforgettable moments from the world of electronic dance music!

