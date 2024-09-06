Armin van Buuren and Hardwell Reunite After a Decade for New Track “Follow The Light”

Global dance music icons Armin van Buuren and Hardwell have reunited for the first time in nearly a decade with their highly anticipated track, “Follow The Light.” Blending Armin’s euphoric trance melodies with Hardwell’s innovative big-room techno sound, this collaboration promises to be a powerful festival anthem. Following the success of their 2015 hit “Off the Hook,” which garnered over 100 million streams, “Follow The Light” is already creating buzz in both artists’ sets throughout 2024, including their back-to-back set at A State of Trance Rotterdam.

This track marks only their second official studio collaboration, offering fans a surge of euphoric energy that blends both their signature styles. Armin van Buuren, a five-time winner of the Top 100 DJs poll, continues to push boundaries in electronic music. Known for his genre-defining weekly radio show A State of Trance, Armin has been at the forefront of the EDM scene for over two decades, collaborating with the likes of David Guetta and Teddy Swims, and headlining major festivals worldwide.

Get ready to experience “Follow The Light,” a must-hear anthem for 2024 festival season.

