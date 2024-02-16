Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey together for the remix of ‘Yes, and?’

Almost 15 years ago, Mariah Carey targeted a gossiping person (probably Eminem): Obsessed, the first single from Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel, opens with the singer chuckling before asking, ‘Why are you so obsessed with me?’ It’s the same question Ariana Grande has tried to answer in her latest single, Yes, And?, where she reflects: ‘Why do you care so much about who I sleep with?‘ Naturally, Ariana sought Mariah for the official remix of the song.

Grande and Carey had announced the remix earlier this week via Instagram. ‘I can’t believe the words I’m writing…… Yes, and ? Remix feat. the one and only queen of my heart, my lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey will be out this Friday,’ Grande wrote. ‘There are truly no words. Thank you from the depths of my heart for this dream come true and for spreading your radiance and magic onto my little song @mariahcarey. It means more to me than I could ever express and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it! I love you eternally!’

Eternal Sunshine is Ariana Grande’s new album coming out on March 8th.