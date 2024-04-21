Animal : R3HAB and Jason Derulo’s Electrifying Collaboration

Two musical superstars collide on R3HAB and Jason Derulo‘s new collaboration “Animal,” a dance-pop crossover that will have clubs heating up even if Summer hasn’t really yet arrived.

The track is an exemplary fusion of R3HAB’s high-energy, dynamic electronic vibe, while Derulo brings his signature sexy pop style. Opening with soulful vocals and a groovy house beat, “Animal” immediately sets the tone for a sultry good time with someone specialR3HAB layers in sparkling progressive melodies and an energetic buildup, making for a fun track suitable for singing to on the radio or dancing the night away.

R3HAB and Jason Derulo formerly collaborated on R3HAB’s official remixes of Jason Derulo’s “Goodbye” with David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and Willy William in 2018, “Take You Dancing” in 2020, as well as “Spicy Margarita” with Michael Bublé just last month.

“Jason and I have been tossing ideas back and forth for a few years in search of a perfect match. Then he sent me ‘Animal’ and everything quickly fell into place. This record is a perfect bridge between my dance vision and Jason’s uplifting pop touch. Jason is one of the defining artists of our generation. He’s passionate about his work and has a clear artistic vision, which makes the creative process flow. It’s been great working together, and we hope you love “Animal” as much as we do.” – R3HAB

“R3HAB and I have had a few great remixes and it felt like the natural next step to make a whole record together. We tossed ideas back and forth for a while before landing on ‘Animal.’ After that, everything came together easily and we’re happy to finally share it with the world.” – Jason Derulo

