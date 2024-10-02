Amelie Lens to Host Exclusive Meet & Greet at CHLOE Before Brooklyn Mirage Show

Hot off her recent success, techno artist Amelie Lens has announced an exciting pop-up meet & greet at the acclaimed New York vegan restaurant CHLOE on October 3, 2024. This unique event takes place just before her highly anticipated all-night-long DJ set at The Brooklyn Mirage on October 4.

From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, fans will have the rare opportunity to meet one of the world’s leading techno DJs in person at the boutique vegan eatery located in Greenwich Village. Chef Chloe Coscarelli’s culinary gem will feature a special Amelie Lens x CHLOE pastry, crafted with flavors inspired by Lens’s favorites. Attendees can enjoy delightful treats while connecting with the artist herself, who has promised a host of surprises during the event.

In addition to the meet & greet announcement, Amelie Lens revealed the forthcoming release of her highly sought-after dance track “Falling For You,” set to drop on October 11, 2024, via Sony Music. This track showcases her evolution as a producer, combining her signature driving techno sound with euphoric elements and cinematic flair, sure to resonate with fans on the dance floor.

Since her emergence in 2016, Amelie Lens has rapidly ascended to prominence within the electronic music scene, fueled by her passion for musical innovation. With her monthly Amelie Lens Radio Show, and her record labels Lenske and EXHALE Records, she has created an international party series, making history as the first female DJ to run her own Ibiza club residency. The name Amelie Lens is synonymous with respect on line-ups of top global festivals like Awakenings, Time Warp, Brunch Electronik, and Tomorrowland. However, at heart, she remains a raver, fostering deep connections on the dance floor.

Don’t miss this chance to meet Amelie Lens at CHLOE, located at 185 Bleecker Street, New York, on October 3, 2024, before her electrifying set at The Brooklyn Mirage.

Upcoming North America Dates for Amelie Lens:

October 4: Amelie Lens All Night Long @ The Brooklyn Mirage, New York (Tickets Available Here)

October 5: Amelie Lens All Night Long @ The Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, California (Tickets Available Here)