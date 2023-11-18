Amelie Lens Closes 2023 with Sonic Brilliance in ‘You And Me’

Belgian techno sensation Amelie Lens concludes the year with a bang, presenting her latest single, ‘You And Me’.

Available now, the track showcases Lens’s mesmerizing vocals and follows the success of her summer releases, ‘Feel It’ and ‘Radiance’. Seamlessly blending elements of trance with captivating acid synth lines, ‘You And Me’ is a sonic journey that captivates from start to finish.

This latest release will be part of a special limited-edition vinyl alongside ‘Feel It’ and ‘Radiance’, set to hit the shelves on January 19th via Lens’ EXHALE label.

Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats and dynamic sounds of ‘You And Me’ by listening below.