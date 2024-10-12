Alok and Gryffin Release New Dance Anthem “Never Letting Go” Featuring Julia Church

Brazilian music icon Alok and electronic music star Gryffin have teamed up with rising artist Julia Church to release their new single, “Never Letting Go.” This captivating track blends Alok and Gryffin’s signature dance-pop production with Julia Church’s soulful vocals, creating an irresistible anthem for global dance floors. Out now via Columbia/B1 Recordings/RCA Records, “Never Letting Go” also includes a nostalgic sample of Enya’s iconic “Boadicea,” giving the track a familiar yet fresh sound.

With lyrics like “Out of the dark, from the edge, no I’m never letting go again,” the song is a perfect fusion of infectious beats and uplifting melodies, ready to make waves across streaming platforms. Julia Church’s unique blend of folk and electronic influences shines through her passionate delivery, adding emotional depth to the track.

The release comes just ahead of several high-profile shows where Alok and Gryffin will perform together, including stops at Red Rocks Amphitheater, The Armory in Minneapolis, and Forest Hills Stadium in New York this October.

For Alok, “Never Letting Go” is another milestone in a groundbreaking year. The superstar DJ earned two Latin GRAMMY nominations in 2024 for “Pedju Kunumigwe” and “Drum Machine,” and was voted the number one Latin American DJ in the world by DJ Mag. Alok’s global success includes hit collaborations with John Legend, Ellie Goulding, and Bebe Rexha, as well as his smash single “Water” featuring Becky G. He’s also set to embark on his ‘ÁUREA Tour’ in Brazil, performing in stadiums across the country with a custom mega stage.

Gryffin, on the other hand, continues to solidify his status as one of the most exciting acts in dance music. Known for platinum-certified hits like “Feel Good” with Illenium and Daya, and “Tie Me Down” with Elley Duhé, Gryffin’s recent album PULSE showcases his versatility with collaborations from artists like Rita Ora and Armin van Buuren.

Julia Church, the featured vocalist on “Never Letting Go,” is quickly rising in the music world. Known for blending folk and electronic styles, she has already amassed over 60 million streams with previous collaborations, including tracks with John Summit, Sub Focus, and Kaskade.

With “Never Letting Go,” Alok, Gryffin, and Julia Church have created a track that’s sure to be a hit in clubs worldwide. Listen to the new single now and get ready to dance!

ALOK & Gryffin Shows:

October 18: Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, Co

October 19: The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

October 26: Forrest Hills Stadium: Forest Hills, NY