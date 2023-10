- Advertisement -

The song “Saturday” was born from an impromptu and effective mashup created by Mazzz. From the moment Alex Gaudino heard it for the first time, he immediately understood the song’s potential and got in touch with Dopamine to perfect it.

The track is a combination of the 90s house hit “Got A Love For You” by Jomanda and a fresh and powerful drop ready to get you into the party rhythm.

“SATURDAY” is released by Sony Music. Listen the Party-Ready Anthem below.