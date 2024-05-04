Alan Walker & Kylie Cantrall Team Up On Vocal Dance Pop Anthem ‘Unsure’

Alan Walker continues his run of stellar releases in 2024 with ‘Unsure,’ an expertly crafted dance-pop song featuring the stunning vocals of singer-actress Kylie Cantrall.

A decade after Alan Walker debuted ‘Fade,’ a song embraced by bedroom producers and YouTubers, ‘Unsure‘ emerges, harnessing the power of new communities and platforms. The discovery of Jex Jordyn on TikTok led to the inception of a new Alan Walker demo. The promotional videos for the release have gone on to become viral moments, with the content related to the campaign garnering over 30 million organic views.

After refining the demo, Walker enlisted Kylie Cantrall, who has made a remarkable transition from Disney actress to platinum music star. The talented singer, songwriter, and actress has been ascending in show business, including her upcoming leading role in the highly anticipated Disney+ film ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’, the fourth instalment of the Descendants franchise, sharing the screen with notable stars like Rita Ora and Brandy. This past December, Kylie released an EP stemming from her popular ’10-minute series’ on TikTok, and has since released multiple singles in the lead up to her next EP coming in Fall 2024.

“It was so cool getting to collaborate with such a visionary artist like Alan. I truly didn’t think I would get to be a part of something this extraordinary and to think it all came from that day I duetted him on TikTok. Hearing the song come to life with me on it and getting to create a music video with him from opposite sides of the world has all been mind-blowing! I can’t wait for people to see how we made it all happen.” Kylie Cantrall’s comments on working with Alan Walker and the process of creating ‘Unsure’.

A dreamy and intoxicating anthem, ‘Unsure’ boasts a lush soundscape complemented by Kylie Cantrall’s evocative topline, resulting in a euphoric dance-pop hit ready for summer playlists. The release will also feature a metaphysical music video set within Walkerworld, Alan Walker’s own immersive and playable musical theme park, exclusively on Fortnite. As well as the music video, Alan Walker will be hosting an exclusive remix competition for this track, partnered up with ROG Computers who will provide a brand-new PC for the winning producer, get involved here.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been inspired by great friends, talented creators, and my own dreams. I feel incredibly privileged to have grown up within an online community of skilled creators, and I seize every opportunity to allow new creators the chance to discover the same. The entire process with ‘Unsure’ has been an incredibly inspiring journey. I hope you feel the same,” says Alan Walker about creating ‘Unsure.’

‘Unsure’ follows his recent release, ‘Team Side,’ the official anthem of Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket team, paired with the announcement that Alan Walker will bring the much-hyped Walkerworld tour to India! With new music added regularly, the interactive Walkerworld experience is fast becoming a cornerstone of Alan Walker’s digital footprint and online community.

Alan Walker initially burst into the upper echelons of the dance scene with his breakthrough hit ‘Faded,’ which amassed billions of streams across many platforms and dominated charts globally. Follow-up releases like ‘Alone’ and’Sing Me to Sleep’ solidified Walker’s position at the pinnacle of the industry, leading to collaborations with the likes of Hans Zimmer, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay. Boasting a catalogue of over 650 headline shows, billions of streams, and millions of followers across his social media accounts, Alan Walker shows no signs of slowing down—’Unsure’ is a testament to that enduring momentum.

