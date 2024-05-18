AFROKI Unleashes Electrifying New Single “Save My Soul” Featuring Jordan Grace

EDM powerhouses Steve Aoki and Afrojack, collectively known as AFROKI, have released their latest high-energy single, “Save My Soul,” featuring the emotive vocals of Jordan Grace. Available now through Dim Mak Records, Wall Recordings, and Golden Era, this electro-infused anthem promises to set dance floors ablaze.

“Save My Soul” highlights the seamless synergy between Aoki’s pulsating electro beats and Afrojack’s infectious big-room rhythms. Their latest collaboration also includes a festival-ready track, “Diss You,” designed to ignite festivals and clubs worldwide. Both tracks exemplify the duo’s ability to continuously push the boundaries of dance music, adding to their legacy of unforgettable anthems like “No Beef” and “Afroki.”

Jordan Grace, known from The Voice Season 24, brings a fresh, powerful vocal performance that elevates “Save My Soul” to new heights. This single follows their recent hit, “Everything You Do,” which currently sits at No. 15 on the Mediabase Dance Radio Chart.

Steve Aoki is set to release his ninth studio album on June 28, featuring collaborations with artists such as NE-YO and Lil Jon, spanning a diverse array of genres from afrobeats to EDM. Meanwhile, Afrojack continues to dominate with hits like “Give Me Everything” and “Take Over Control,” as well as recent releases “Underwater” with DubVision and “We Can’t Stop” with Timmy Trumpet and Lil Jon.

AFROKI’s new releases are a testament to their enduring partnership and innovative spirit, with their music being released through a collaborative effort between Dim Mak, Wall Recordings, and the new label Golden Era. This venture aims to bridge the past and future of electronic music, honoring legendary artists while propelling new talents into the spotlight.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the latest from AFROKI, as they continue to deliver groundbreaking tracks that define and shape the electronic music landscape.