Afrojack & Hardwell Join Forces Again for Electrifying Single “Push It”

The electronic dance music icon Afrojack , known for the 6x platinum “Give Me Everything” by Pitbullfeaturing Ne-Yo and timeless dance music staples like “Take Over Control,” has teamed up with fellow Dutch dance music icon and former 2 x world No.1 DJ Hardwell, known for prior global hits like “Spaceman” and “Apollo,” and more recently propelling the Big Room Techno scene with his REBELS NEVER DIE album, for a new, exhilarating single, “Push It.” The thrilling new collaboration, a joint release on AFROJACK’s WALL Recordings and Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings and featuring singer/songwriter Meryll, is available now on all DSPs and all streaming services.

Following their past collaborative efforts on “Hollywood” in 2016 and “Hands Up” in 2017, “Push It” sees AFROJACK and Hardwell continue to blend their extremely popular styles and sounds to create a track that is sure to please listeners from around the world.

As the song starts, a snappy electronic beat draws you in before fading to give way to an echoing mantra, “Push it, Pull it, Twist it, I’ve got it,” with a pulsing backing beat which drops out to give way to the next verse. The hypnotic vocals are provided by singer/songwriter Meryll, best known for her collaboration with Fisher, “Yeah The Girls.” Creating a euphoric rush sure to draw anyone to the dancefloor, “Push It” will have listeners eager to hear it at every bar, club, and festival.

AFROJACK has had an extremely prolific year. In May, he completed the new home of WALL Recordings, his artist development label. The new WALL Recordings studio & headquarters compound features multiple state-of-the-art studios, sleeping and office spaces, content stages, and more on the backdrop of the stunning Belgium countryside. Recently at Amsterdam Dance Event, AFROJACK spoke in a featured keynote panel where he discussed his evolution from breakthrough artist to global dance music icon, to founder of WALL Recordings, where he has developed a number of successful musicians including R3HAB and Quintinowho have gone on to become top 100 DJs. During this panel, he also announced WALL’s new partnership with The Tomorrowland Academy, Tomorrowland’s official music academy. As a coach, AFROJACK will be using his over fifteen years of award-winning experience in the music industry to provide tutorials in production, mixing, mastering, and more. This collaboration will be the PRO addition to the forthcoming online platform of the Tomorrowland Academy, built to grow user’s skill, understanding, and success. AFROJACK has also extended his collaboration with One World Artists, Tomorrowland’s official artist management & bookings agency.

After bookending his earlier sound in 2018, Hardwell closed off one chapter in his career in preparation for the next. His resurgence over the past couple of years, since his historic set at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival in 2022, has seen the globally renowned artist deliver his second studio album, REBELS NEVER DIE, and usher in a new era for one of electronic music’s biggest stars. Armed with the new 14-track album, Hardwell returned to touring in 2022 with a 24-date world tour headlining arena shows and festivals that included Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Ultra Europe, Soundstorm Festival, Ushuaïa Ibiza, Untold Festival, Creamfields and Tomorrowland. More recently, Hardwell’s maintained a tapestry of projects that include a selection of remixes for David Guetta / Benny Benassi’s rework of “Satisfaction” and Calvin Harris’ “Miracle” (featuring Ellie Golding). Hardwell has also released a string of new singles and collaborations with artists such as Maddix, Space 92, Timmy Trumpet, Azteck/Alex Hepburn, Will Sparks, and Nicky Romero. After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Hardwell recently announced the return of his popular radio program, ‘Hardwell On Air.’ The program, previously a mainstay in the dance music scene, will be returning to delight fans everywhere.