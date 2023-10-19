Adele Opens Up About Battling Alcoholism

- Advertisement -

After Tommy Lee’s statements released in recent days (“I drink seven and a half liters of vodka a day”), it is now Adele’s turn to publicly share her struggle with alcoholism.

During her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the British singer shared her recent changes in her relationship with alcohol: “I quit drinking three and a half months ago. It’s boring now. I’ve been a borderline alcoholic for almost all of my twenties; I miss it a lot.” Then, looking at a fan, she added, “Enjoy your whiskey sour; I’m really envious.”

Adele has previously talked about her relationship with alcohol on multiple occasions. In Vogue, in 2021, she said, “I’ve always had a close relationship with alcohol. I’ve always been fascinated by it. It’s what kept my father away from me, so I’ve always wanted to know what was so appealing about it.” In Rolling Stone US, also in 2021, she recounted her attempt to quit drinking for six months after her divorce.