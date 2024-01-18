Greek Edition

A biopic on Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is in the works

The film will be based on his memoir 'Scars Tissue,' a dark journey into the personal history of the frontman, covering drug abuse, stormy relationships, and the turbulent ups and downs of the band.

Universal Pictures will bring to the screens a biopic on Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The film will be based on Scar Tissue, the memoir written by the frontman himself and published in 2004. Among the film’s producers are Guy Oseary, the band’s manager, Brian Grazer (A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13), and Kiedis himself.

Co-written with Larry Sloman, Scar Tissue is a dark journey into Kiedis’s personal history, covering early drug use (introduced to him by his father), the death of RHCP founding member Hillel Slovak from a heroin overdose, numerous relationships, and the various struggles of the band.

“At first, I regretted the book and the pain it was causing,” Kiedis shared in an interview with The Sun in 2016, “but then I began to see the long-term positive effects. There were people who read it in hospitals, in prison, at school, with a positive impact. And so, I understood that writing this book wasn’t something I did for myself, but to show how a person can hit rock bottom yet still find a way to rise and have an interesting, productive, and successful life.”

A possible release date has not been announced yet.

