After a 2023 full of premieres and an album that reached No.1 on the official sales chart in Spain, the Spanish artist collaborates with one of the most significant voices in Colombia to release this new single.

Lola Índigo, based in Madrid, and Colombian Manuel Turizo come together in a romantic launch. After announcing her first show at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium (Madrid), Spanish Lola Índigo collaborates with Manuel Turizo, welcoming a scene full of explosiveness, adrenaline, and heat. The two multi-platinum artists present “1000Cosas“, an urban song with electronic shades that make anyone who listens to it dance.

Between desire, passion, and high temperatures, “1000Cosas” speaks of excitement when thinking about someone and remembering all the things they did together, showing how addictive a person and their memory can be. Without trying to stop these thoughts or deprive them, the powerful sound of “1000Cosas” excites and encourages someone to remember.