Yung Lean announces fifth studio album Jonatan

Swedish rapper Yung Lean has officially announced his fifth studio album, Jonatan, set to drop in spring 2025. Named after his birth name, Jonatan Aron Leandoer Håstad, the album signals a return to solo music after his 2023 release Stardust and his 2024 collaborative album Psykos with Bladee.

Yung Lean broke the news on January 21 via Instagram, sharing a glimpse of the cover art, which was directed by fellow Drain Gang member Ecco2k. The artwork features a striking portrait of Lean and teases the album’s visual direction.

In his caption, Lean kept it short and straightforward, writing, “Jonatan the album. This spring. Art dir: @aloegarten.” He also revealed plans for a Stockholm concert on March 1 at Avicii Arena, giving fans the chance to experience his music live ahead of the album release.

Jonatan follows a string of recent projects that showcase Lean’s versatility. In 2023, he released Sugar World under his lo-fi alias jonatan leandoer96 and collaborated with Charli XCX and Robyn on a remix of “360.” Earlier in 2024, Lean dropped the single “Shadowboxing,” further fueling anticipation for his next move.

With its spring 2025 release, Jonatan promises to be a defining moment in Yung Lean’s career. Fans eager to catch a live preview can grab tickets for the Stockholm show at Avicii Arena, where the rapper will likely perform some of his latest material.

Stay tuned for the official tracklist and release date announcement!