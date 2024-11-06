Young Nudy & Pi’erre Bourne Unveil ‘Sli’merre 2’: Release Date, Tracklist, and First Single ‘Right Now

Atlanta’s own Young Nudy and acclaimed producer Pi’erre Bourne are back with the long-awaited release of Sli’merre 2, hitting streaming platforms on November 13 via RCA. Following the success of their first collaboration in 2019, Sli’merre 2 promises to deliver the signature sound fans love, paired with fresh tracks that showcase the evolution of Nudy and Pi’erre’s chemistry over the years.

The 16-track album features “Right Now” as its leading single, a title that may ring familiar for loyal Nudy fans. This track marks Nudy’s third time using “Right Now” as a song title, previously featured on SlimeBall 3 in 2018 and on Jaah SLT’s single of the same name in 2020. Bourne’s own “Right Now” was previously featured on Playboi Carti’s Die Lit, tying both artists to this recurring title.

Alongside Nudy and Pi’erre’s electric collaboration, Sli’merre 2 includes one feature—Atlanta rapper BabyDrill, who appears on the track “Save Myself.” This addition is sure to thrill fans of both artists, adding a fresh dynamic to the mix. In celebration of the release, Young Nudy has announced a limited U.S. concert run starting in December, where BabyDrill will join him on stage for select dates.

Sli’merre 2:

01 Come to My World

02 Get Fu*ked Up

03 Money

04 I’m Big Dawg

05 Breakdown

06 Bang Pistols

07 Loaded

08 Splash

09 10pc Teriyaki

10 Gotta Salute

11 Save Myself [ft. BabyDrill]

12 4Slime

13 Bloody

14 Hakuna Matata

15 Right Now

16 How It Be

Young Nudy:

12-04 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte *

12-05 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

12-07 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

12-08 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

12-10 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *

12-13 Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (Rolling Loud Miami 2024)

* with BabyDrill