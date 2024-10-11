Young Franco Returns with New Dance Hit “Stunt Like This” Featuring Kah-Lo

Global DJ sensation Young Franco has dropped his latest single, “Stunt Like This“, featuring the Grammy-nominated, Nigerian-born, Brooklyn-based singer Kah-Lo. The track is a bold and electrifying blend of Kah-Lo’s commanding vocals and Young Franco’s sharp, nuanced beats, bringing swagger and intensity to the dancefloor.

“Stunt Like This” showcases Young Franco’s signature ability to fuse evocative lyrics with dynamic production, creating a track that will have listeners moving. Speaking about the collaboration, Young Franco shared, “I’ve been a huge fan of Kah-Lo forever. She’s one of the most talented artists out there, and the song came together so naturally.” Kah-Lo, known for her viral hits like “Rinse & Repeat” and “Fake ID,” delivers her captivating vocals and vibrant dance-pop style to this infectious track, which is destined to be a hit.

Young Franco recently wrapped up a sold-out European tour, including raving shows in London, Madrid, Paris, and Copenhagen, where he treated fans to surprise performances and new, unreleased music. His high-energy sets have earned him a loyal global following, and with over 200 million streams and collaborations with big names like Denzel Curry and Charli XCX, Young Franco continues to solidify his reputation as one of Australia’s hottest exports in electronic music.

- Advertisement -

This year has been massive for Young Franco, with high-profile sync deals for his tracks in campaigns for Mazda, Venmo, and FIFA 2023. His versatility has seen his music featured by brands like Apple, Coca-Cola, and NFL, further boosting his global reach.

Stay tuned for more exciting releases from Young Franco as he continues to take the dance music world by storm!