Yeat and Quavo Drop “5BRAZY” Music Video

After his latest album LYFESTYLE reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Yeat is capitalizing on the momentum with the official release of his highly anticipated track “5BRAZY,” featuring hip-hop legend Quavo. Originally available only on the limited edition digital deluxe of LYFESTYLE, this fan-favorite track has now hit streaming services due to popular demand, marking the first official collaboration between Yeat and Quavo.

The three-minute track “5BRAZY” showcases a unique synergy between the two artists as they exchange bars over a dark, futuristic beat crafted by Synthetic, sharkboy, UpMadeIt, and skipass. The haunting production complements Yeat’s catchy hook: “Brazy, brazy, know you want to talk when you get crazy, crazy / Know you know ’bout me, nothin’ but lazy, lazy.”

The single arrives alongside an equally eerie music video, where Yeat and Quavo bring their high-energy verses to life inside a spooky, haunted mansion. The visually intense video, with dim lighting and supernatural visuals, adds an atmospheric layer to the already haunting track, perfectly matching the song’s futuristic, high-octane energy.

- Advertisement -

Yeat’s LYFESTYLE album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, has achieved record-breaking sales for the artist, moving 89,000 equivalent units in its first week. This achievement also marks Yeat’s fifth top 10 debut within the past three years, solidifying his rise in the rap world. With the success of LYFESTYLE and the release of “5BRAZY” on streaming platforms, Yeat is riding high, and fans can expect more innovative releases as he continues to break new ground.