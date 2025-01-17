back to top
Greek Edition

W&W’s Viral Spinning Cat Anthem “OIIA OIIA” Is Out Now!

The internet-famous spinning cat, Ethel, inspires W&W’s newest dancefloor anthem. Proceeds go to cat welfare and rescue efforts.

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

W&W’s viral dance anthem “OIIA OIIA (Spinning Cat)” is out now, and fans everywhere are raving! Inspired by Ethel, the internet-famous spinning green-screen cat from Ohio, the track blends meme culture with festival-ready beats, proving W&W’s knack for turning viral moments into global sensations.

The Dutch DJ duo debuted the song during their NYE Cat Rave, which has since become legendary thanks to a performance video that amassed over 85 million views in just 48 hours. Today, fans can finally stream and download “OIIA OIIA” across all major platforms.

Ethel, the blind rescue cat behind the meme, has become a symbol of quirky charm. Proceeds from the track will support her care and will be donated to the Cat Welfare Association, the Ohio-based non-profit shelter that rescued her and gave her a second chance at life.

- Advertisement -

As global powerhouses in dance music, W&W seamlessly merge uplifting Trance melodies, Techno energy, and harder styles into their iconic mainstage sound. With over 12 million Spotify listeners, 10 million social followers, and a spot in DJ Mag’s Top 25 for over a decade, their influence extends far beyond the decks. Beyond their groundbreaking performances, their Rave Culture label and NWYR trance alias showcase their impact as true innovators in the electronic scene.

From viral meme to a dancefloor hit, “OIIA OIIA” is more than just a track—it’s a celebration of music, internet culture, and a heartwarming story of rescue and care. Stream “OIIA OIIA” now, and join W&W in supporting a great cause while enjoying this instant dance classic!

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists
  • More news on:
  • W&W

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, January 17, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved