W&W’s Viral Spinning Cat Anthem “OIIA OIIA” Is Out Now!

W&W’s viral dance anthem “OIIA OIIA (Spinning Cat)” is out now, and fans everywhere are raving! Inspired by Ethel, the internet-famous spinning green-screen cat from Ohio, the track blends meme culture with festival-ready beats, proving W&W’s knack for turning viral moments into global sensations.

The Dutch DJ duo debuted the song during their NYE Cat Rave, which has since become legendary thanks to a performance video that amassed over 85 million views in just 48 hours. Today, fans can finally stream and download “OIIA OIIA” across all major platforms.

Ethel, the blind rescue cat behind the meme, has become a symbol of quirky charm. Proceeds from the track will support her care and will be donated to the Cat Welfare Association, the Ohio-based non-profit shelter that rescued her and gave her a second chance at life.

- Advertisement -

As global powerhouses in dance music, W&W seamlessly merge uplifting Trance melodies, Techno energy, and harder styles into their iconic mainstage sound. With over 12 million Spotify listeners, 10 million social followers, and a spot in DJ Mag’s Top 25 for over a decade, their influence extends far beyond the decks. Beyond their groundbreaking performances, their Rave Culture label and NWYR trance alias showcase their impact as true innovators in the electronic scene.

From viral meme to a dancefloor hit, “OIIA OIIA” is more than just a track—it’s a celebration of music, internet culture, and a heartwarming story of rescue and care. Stream “OIIA OIIA” now, and join W&W in supporting a great cause while enjoying this instant dance classic!