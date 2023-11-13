Greek Edition

Willy William: Reviving the ’80s with ‘Life Is Life’

OPUS's Global Success Comes Alive with the Unique Approach of the French Artist

The renowned French artist, Willy William, needs no special introduction, with successes in his portfolio succeeding one another, gathering billions of streams worldwide! Following the success of “Trompeta”, he presents us with a cover of the global 80s hit “Live Is Life” by OPUS, a song that left its mark.

Willy William gives us a new POP rendition, adding French lyrics and a reggae vibe. A truly wonderful cover that lifts spirits, just as only this artist can do so successfully!

C’est La Vie… Life is Life.

Monday, November 13, 2023

