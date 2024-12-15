Will Smith and Joyner Lucas Drop Animated Music Video for “TANTRUM”

Will Smith and Joyner Lucas have unveiled their latest collaboration, “Tantrum”. Produced by Lucas and Leo Son, the track is described as “a letter to the inner children of Will and Joyner… still recovering from the struggles of the past.”

The duo released the single alongside a captivating animated music video created by Cartuna and directed by Lucas and Matthew Bordenave. The video features animated versions of Smith and Lucas overcoming a series of challenges – from being stranded in the middle of the ocean to falling off a skyscraper and scaling desert mountains.

“Tantrum” is the third new song from Smith this year, following “You Can Make It” featuring Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir, and “Work of Art” with Russ and Jaden Smith. Smith debuted “You Can Make It” during the BET Awards in June, marking a rare live performance for the legendary actor and rapper.

Reflecting on the meaning behind the release, Will Smith shared on Instagram:

“Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me up and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.”