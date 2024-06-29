WHIPPED CREAM Drops Profoundly Personal EP ‘is this real?’

Following a series of genre-bending releases, WHIPPED CREAM returns to Monstercat with her deeply personal EP ‘is this real?’. This new project showcases her pioneering spirit in creating cinematic soundscapes, blending electronic and hip-hop elements.

Her music video for “The Dark” with Jasiah and Crimson Child won a BOLD Award at the CIMA Awards, premiered at VIFF, and was featured at SXSW’s XR Experience Competition. Known for commanding stages worldwide, WHIPPED CREAM has performed at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and EDC Las Vegas, and has gone viral with DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal).

The 7-track EP ‘is this real?’ features collaborations with artists like BKAYE and Showjoe, highlighting her evolution and innovative sound. WHIPPED CREAM’s new music encourages listeners to find peace in life’s present moments, even amidst feeling lost. Tracks like “real 4 me” with BKAYE are poised to become club and festival anthems this summer.

WHIPPED CREAM shares, “‘is this real?’ is a project I wrote during the darkest time of my life, holding hope for better days. This project stands for risk-taking, holding on, and finding beauty in pain.”

Additionally, WHIPPED CREAM has announced her ‘is this real?’ headline tour, which will take her to over 19 cities, including Toronto, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Tickets are available now.

‘is this real?’ Tracklist

1. real 4 me (with BKAYE)

2. about you (feat. Showjoe)

3. promises (feat. Trent Madison)

4. is this real? (interlude)

5. still?

6. life is not a crime (feat. Sjayy)

7. love is not enough