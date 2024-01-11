Watch the first official teaser for Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back To Black’

Brace yourself for an intimate portrayal of Amy Winehouse’s life in the eagerly anticipated biopic, ‘Back to Black.’ Marisa Abela takes on the iconic role of the late singer, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the early chapters of Amy’s meteoric rise and the making of her revolutionary album. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, known for ‘Nowhere Boy’ and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ the film promises to be an unfiltered perspective on the woman behind the musical legend.

Executive produced by a formidable team, including Nicky Kentish-Barnes and Alison Owen, ‘Back to Black’ unfolds the narrative from Amy’s viewpoint. As the trailer echoes the haunting melody of the titular song, Amy’s unapologetic journey comes to life. The film, set to hit theaters on May 10, encapsulates the essence of one of the most iconic voices in music history, shedding light on the woman whose soulful tunes left an indelible mark on the world.

Supported by the Amy Winehouse Estate, Universal Music Group, and Sony Music Publishing, ‘Back to Black’ emerges as the first biopic dedicated to the legendary singer. Get ready to be captivated by this cinematic journey that delves deep into the heart and soul of Amy Winehouse.

