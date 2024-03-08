Watch Madonna and Kylie Minogue sing ‘I Will Survive’ at the ‘Celebration Tour’

Last night during Madonna‘s concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Ms. Ciccone brought Kylie Minogue onto the stage for the Celebration Tour. “This is what we call a survivor (referring to the song ‘I Will Survive’),” Madonna said into the microphone after announcing Kylie and welcoming her with a long hug.

The two of them performed “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor in an acoustic version and improvised an a cappella version of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” Kylie’s hugely successful single. The surprise comes after Australian popstar Kylie had expressed her dream of doing a duet with Madonna in recent months. Will it happen?

Here are the videos of the evening:

- Advertisement -