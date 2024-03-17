Greek Edition

Watch Justin Timberlake’s Music Video for His New Single ‘No Angels’!

Directed by Ti West

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

On March 15th, the grand premiere of Justin Timberlake‘s new studio album titled “Everything I Thought It Was” took place. On the eve of this release, the American star unveiled the music video for his single “No Angels“. Directed by Ti West, the video depicts Timberlake facing his demons.

It’s been over six years since the release of “Man Of The Woods.” In late January, Justin Timberlake broke his musical silence with “Selfish,” the lead single from his brand-new album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” marking the end of his musical drought.

On March 15th, the American singer released the LP through RCA Records. In 2023, Timberlake reunited with former *NSYNC bandmates and released the single “Better Place” to support the soundtrack of “Trolls Band Together,” along with a collaboration with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado titled “Keep Going Up.”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, March 17, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved