On March 15th, the grand premiere of Justin Timberlake‘s new studio album titled “Everything I Thought It Was” took place. On the eve of this release, the American star unveiled the music video for his single “No Angels“. Directed by Ti West, the video depicts Timberlake facing his demons.

It’s been over six years since the release of “Man Of The Woods.” In late January, Justin Timberlake broke his musical silence with “Selfish,” the lead single from his brand-new album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” marking the end of his musical drought.

On March 15th, the American singer released the LP through RCA Records. In 2023, Timberlake reunited with former *NSYNC bandmates and released the single “Better Place” to support the soundtrack of “Trolls Band Together,” along with a collaboration with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado titled “Keep Going Up.”