Vanessa Williams’ Electrifying Comeback: Unveiling ‘Legs (Keep Dancing)’

Vanessa Williams makes an explosive comeback with the music video for “Legs (Keep Dancing)!”

Actress and singer Vanessa Williams has unveiled her first new music in 15 years, proving she’s absolutely ageless and rightfully one of America’s most beautiful women. More than 30 years after her debut music release, Vanessa Williams remains iconic!

The 61-year-old actress and singer undeniably proves she hasn’t missed a beat in her new pop-dance track, “Legs (Keep Dancing)” — having fun at her age with the lyrics while inciting envy from decades-younger audiences, showcasing her timeless features and on-point dance moves in the accompanying music video.

Williams announced “Legs” earlier this month, sharing on Instagram: “Finally, my new music is out! It’s been 15 years since the last album, but it’s the right time… I called up my old team who’s been creating with me for years. Still here, actually…✨”

In a press release for the single, Williams noted that the title was inspired by her late co-star, Diahann Carroll, whose 2008 memoir was titled “The Legs Are The Last To Go.”