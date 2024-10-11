back to top
Greek Edition

UNTOLD Festival 2025: First Details Revealed for 10th Anniversary Edition

UNTOLD Festival celebrates a decade of music magic in Transylvania with 200+ artists across EDM, techno, house, and more.

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
UNTOLD Festival

UNTOLD Festival, one of Europe’s most iconic electronic music events, has announced the first details of its 10th anniversary edition, set to take place from August 7-10, 2025 in Transylvania. Known for its magical atmosphere and star-studded lineups, UNTOLD promises a memorable celebration next summer, featuring over 200 artists.

Although the full lineup has yet to be revealed, fans can expect an eclectic mix of EDM, house, techno, drum & bass, trance, and tech-house. The festival consistently brings the biggest names in electronic music, and the anniversary edition is set to raise the bar even higher.

Early tickets for UNTOLD 2025 are already on sale, and with past lineups featuring the likes of Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, and Martin Garrix, next year’s event is sure to be a sellout. Stay tuned for the lineup announcement and more surprises to come!

