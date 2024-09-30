Under One Roof: Chicago Unveils Tribute Mural to House Music Legend Frankie Knuckles

Chicago has once again honored the late house music legend Frankie Knuckles with a striking new mural, unveiled at the Uptown Branch of the Chicago Public Library on September 28th. Titled Under One Roof, this public art piece celebrates not only Knuckles’ indelible impact on house music but also the diversity and cultural vibrancy of Chicago’s Uptown and Buena Park neighborhoods.

Max Sansing, a renowned local artist, was commissioned by Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) to create the mural. The artwork also pays tribute to the iconic Gherkin Records, a key player in Chicago’s house music scene, which was located near the library. This mural comes after the defacement of a previous tribute to Knuckles, amplifying the significance of this new creation.

The unveiling ceremony was accompanied by music from DJ Purple and attended by members of the Frankie Knuckles Foundation, as well as city officials. Sansing’s piece is part of Chicago’s broader initiative to fund and encourage public art across its neighborhoods, reflecting the inclusive spirit of house music that Knuckles championed.

As Sansing explained, “The spirit of house music is so inclusive, and this neighborhood has such a diverse array of people and cultures. I wanted the mural to capture the euphoria of what house music does when you listen to it.”

The mural, which features vibrant flowers symbolizing the various ethnic communities in the area, is also a metaphorical “giving of flowers” to Knuckles for his contributions. Positioned at 929 W. Buena Avenue, the Under One Roof mural not only immortalizes Knuckles but also celebrates the unifying power of music in bringing diverse communities together.

Visitors and residents alike are encouraged to view this colorful homage, which continues Chicago’s long-standing tradition of embracing house music culture. It stands as a testament to the genre’s roots in inclusivity, celebration, and the joy that comes from dancing to the music of a true pioneer.

The unveiling of this mural follows the release of a vinyl collection featuring some of Knuckles’ classics and remixes by Defected Records, further proving the lasting impact of his music. The location at the Uptown Branch of the Chicago Public Library is not just a tribute to Frankie Knuckles, but a beacon of Chicago’s enduring love for house music and its cultural diversity.

Under One Roof is a must-see for art lovers, music enthusiasts, and anyone passionate about Chicago’s vibrant cultural scene.