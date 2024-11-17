Ultra Miami 2025: Celebrating 25 Years with an Electrifying Techno Lineup at Bayfront Park

Ultra Miami 2025 is set to mark its 25th anniversary with an unforgettable three-day event from March 28-30, 2025 at the iconic Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. This milestone edition promises to deliver an unparalleled blend of cutting-edge electronic music and immersive festival experiences, celebrating a quarter-century of Ultra’s legacy.

Resistance Area: A Techno Haven

This year, Ultra Miami places a strong emphasis on techno music with its renowned Resistance area. The lineup for Resistance 2025 is nothing short of spectacular, featuring some of the biggest names in the techno scene:

Charlotte De Witte

I Hate Models

Patrick Topping

Chloé Caillet

Adam Beyer

Boris Brejcha

Additionally, Solomun will host a Diynamic takeover, marking the first collaboration between the label and the festival. This takeover introduces a fresh dynamic to the Resistance area, blending Solomun’s signature deep house sounds with Resistance’s techno foundation.

- Advertisement -

Star-Studded Lineup and Special Performances

Beyond the Resistance area, Ultra Miami 2025 boasts an impressive roster of artists that spans various electronic genres:

Joris Voorn

Stephan Bodzin

Dubfire with his multi-sensory Evolv set

with his multi-sensory set Richie Hawtin for his DEX FEX XOX duties

for his duties Carl Cox , who will premiere his new Evolution live project alongside Christopher Coe

, who will premiere his new alongside Massano and Chris Avantgarde performing a b2b set

and performing a Charlie Sparks, Rafael Cerato, Juliet Fox, Marc Romboy (making his Ultra debut with a live show), and Josh Wink, who returns to celebrate the festival’s 25th anniversary

Immersive Festival Experience

Ultra Miami 2025 isn’t just about the music; it’s about creating an immersive experience for attendees:

Resistance MegaStructure : Featuring state-of-the-art, technology-driven elements that enhance the auditory and visual experience.

: Featuring state-of-the-art, technology-driven elements that enhance the auditory and visual experience. The Cove Stage : Located near Miami’s Biscayne Bay, this stage offers breathtaking views paired with house and techno grooves.

: Located near Miami’s Biscayne Bay, this stage offers breathtaking views paired with house and techno grooves. Afterparties: Continue the celebration at the Resistance residency at M2, where afterparties promise to keep the energy high long after the main stages wind down.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Ultra Miami 2025 are now available, with options to suit every fan:

3-Day General Admission (GA) Passes

VIP Passes: Offering exclusive access and premium experiences

Secure your spot at this landmark event by purchasing tickets through the official Ultra Music Festival website today. Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of history as Ultra Miami celebrates its 25th year with the best in electronic music.

Looking Back and Moving Forward

Reflecting on last year’s success, the fourth edition of Tomorrowland Winter, inspired by the magical Amicorum Spectaculum, drew over 22,000 People of Tomorrow and featured more than 150 electronic artists. This year’s Ultra Miami builds on that legacy, promising even greater performances and an expanded lineup that caters to both long-time fans and new attendees.