U2 Unveils Two New Tracks from 20th Anniversary Reissue of “How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb”

U2 has released two unreleased tracks, though they aren’t entirely new. The songs, “Picture of You (X+W)” and “Country Mile,” were recorded during the sessions for their album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, which celebrates its 20th anniversary with an upcoming reissue.

The remastered album from 2004 will be released on November 22, featuring an expanded edition. It will include what U2 calls a “shadow album,” titled How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb, containing ten tracks from the original sessions, along with remixes and live performances.

According to The Edge, “The sessions for How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb were a very creative period for the band. We were exploring many song ideas in the studio.” He adds, “We were inspired to revisit our early musical influences, and it was a moment of deep personal introspection for Bono as he processed the death of his father.”

- Advertisement -

For this reissue, The Edge delved into his personal archives to uncover unreleased gems, stating, “We chose ten tracks that were initially set aside, but in hindsight, we realize our instincts about their potential for the album were correct; we were on the right track.”

Below, you can find the cover art and tracklist of How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb, along with lyric videos for the two songs released today.

How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb Tracklist:

Picture Of You (X+W)

Evidence Of Life

Luckiest Man In The World

Treason

Don’t Wanna See You Smile

Country Mile

Happiness

Are We Gonna Wait Forever?

Theme From The Batman

All Because Of You 2