Tyler, the Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA Hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Record-Breaking Debut

Tyler, the Creator has once again claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with his latest album, CHROMAKOPIA, marking his third No. 1 debut. Released on October 28 with just four days of chart activity, CHROMAKOPIA amassed an impressive 299,500 equivalent album units in its first week, Tyler’s best week ever in terms of units. Despite its off-cycle Monday release, the album’s swift rise to the top demonstrates the overwhelming demand from fans.

The album’s massive debut includes 157,000 streaming equivalent units, fueled by over 212 million on-demand streams across its 14 tracks, setting a new personal streaming record for Tyler. Additionally, CHROMAKOPIA racked up 142,000 in album sales, positioning it as one of the biggest vinyl debuts in rap history. With this album, Tyler also secures the sixth-largest album debut of 2024, a feat achieved in a shortened week that usually limits visibility.

Beyond topping the Billboard 200, CHROMAKOPIA also claimed the No. 1 spot on the Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales charts. His accomplishment underscores his consistent chart-topping momentum, as his previous two albums, Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) and Igor (2019), also debuted at No. 1. Tyler now joins an elite group of artists with multiple consecutive chart-topping releases, solidifying his influence in the music industry.

Joining Tyler in the Billboard 200 top 10 are other notable debuts, including Halsey’s The Great Impersonator at No. 2 and Kelsea Ballerini’s Patterns at No. 4, each achieving career milestones. With CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler has not only demonstrated his evolving artistic vision but has also redefined what’s possible in a shortened album release week. Fans and critics alike eagerly await to see where he goes next.