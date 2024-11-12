Tyler, The Creator Shares Rare Behind-the-Scenes Footage for CHROMAKOPIA Album

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Mask Is Off Documentary on the Making of CHROMAKOPIA

Tyler, The Creator has offered fans an exclusive look into the creative process behind his chart-topping album CHROMAKOPIA with a newly released short film titled Mask Is Off. Dropping ahead of his upcoming Camp Flog Gnaw anniversary and 2024’s CHROMAKOPIA world tour, the six-minute video is packed with never-before-seen clips from the studio where Tyler brought the album to life.

In Mask Is Off, Tyler is seen crafting some of CHROMAKOPIA’s most memorable tracks, including fan favorites like “I Killed You” and “Thought I Was Dead.” The footage captures Tyler experimenting with keys, horns, and even unique vocal layers, offering insight into his complex, hands-on approach to production. Notable guests make appearances as well, with Sexyy Red recording her verse on “Sticky” and Lola Young contributing to “Like Him,” showcasing Tyler’s collaborative spirit.

The video also includes footage of Tyler’s intense focus and energy in the studio, where he’s shown tweaking every detail of his tracks to perfection. The project aligns with Tyler’s ongoing commitment to transparency with fans, as he reveals his personal struggles with vulnerability in both his music and his creative process.

The timing couldn’t be better, with Tyler set to headline the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival and kick off his CHROMAKOPIA world tour in 2024. Fans of Tyler, The Creator can watch Mask Is Off on YouTube now to gain an inside look at the artistry behind CHROMAKOPIA.