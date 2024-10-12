Tyla Drops Deluxe Edition of Her Self-Titled Debut Album Featuring New Tracks and Star-Studded Collaborations

South African sensation Tyla has taken her debut album to the next level with the release of TYLA +, a deluxe edition packed with new music and exciting guest features. Dropped on October 11 via FAX and Epic Records, TYLA + introduces three brand-new tracks, including the Amapiano-infused “Shake Ah” featuring DJ/producer Tony Duardo and singers Optimist and Maestro. The deluxe album continues to push Tyla’s signature blend of Amapiano, R&B, and pop to new heights.

TYLA + builds on the success of the original album, which featured hits like “Water”—the track that skyrocketed Tyla to international fame, becoming the highest-charting African female artist on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. The album also includes fan favorites like “No.1” featuring Tems, “Jump” with Gunna and Skillibeng, and “On My Body” featuring Becky G, offering a star-studded showcase of Tyla’s diverse musical influences.

Among the new additions to the deluxe edition, “Push 2 Start” continues to gain momentum, produced by an all-star team including Ari PenSmith, Mocha Bands, Rayo, and Sammy Soso. The deluxe also features “Back to You”, a smooth R&B track that highlights Tyla’s versatile vocals.

In addition to the album release, Tyla has been having a massive year. She recently won the inaugural Best African Music Performance Grammy for “Water”, along with a Best Afrobeats win at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. She also took home the Global Force Award at Billboard’s R&B No. 1s party, solidifying her growing global presence.

Fans won’t want to miss Tyla’s performance at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on October 15, where she will be joined by music legends Cher and LISA for an all-female lineup. Tyla is also part of the 2024 Coke Studio lineup, performing alongside Usher, Karol G, and NewJeans, with a special live performance set for Johannesburg.

Listen to the deluxe edition of TYLA + now and experience Tyla’s continued rise as a global music powerhouse.