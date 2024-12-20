Tyga Announces New Album “Not Safe For Work” And Release Date

Tyga is officially making his solo comeback. After a six-year hiatus since his last album Legendary in 2019, the rapper has announced a new project titled Not Safe For Work (NSFW). Set for release on January 31, 2025, the album promises to deliver Tyga’s signature style with a mix of NSFW anthems and fresh sounds.

Tyga took to Instagram to reveal the album cover and pre-save links for NSFW. The cover art captures the album’s sultry vibe, featuring Tyga in a bedroom scene that plays into the project’s provocative title. Alongside the post, he wrote:

“NSFW ALBUM JAN 31 !! Pre save link in bio #NotSafeForWork.”

Fans have been eagerly anticipating new music from Tyga after singles like “Bops Goin’ Brazy” (2023) and “Sensei” (2024) hinted at a bigger project in the works.

The announcement marks Tyga’s first solo album in six years. His last record, Legendary, featured hits like “Taste” that dominated charts and playlists alike. In the years since, Tyga has kept busy with collaborations, including his recent guest verse on Tinashe’s “Nasty.”

Known for his knack for crafting NSFW hits such as “Make It Nasty” and “Taste,” Tyga’s upcoming album appears to lean heavily into the themes that have defined his career.

Tyga has been vocal about his plans for 2025, telling Rolling Loud earlier this year:

“New album, new album. I’m mixing it right now. So, album, tour.”

While few details about the tracklist have been revealed, fans can expect a continuation of Tyga’s infectious energy and confident lyricism. The rapper has built a reputation as one of hip hop’s most reliable hitmakers, and NSFW seems poised to deliver more chart-topping bangers.

With pre-save links already live, fans are counting down the days until Not Safe For Work drops on January 31, 2025. Tyga’s return to solo music marks a new chapter for the rapper, and anticipation for the project continues to build.