Troye Sivan’s New Album ‘Something To Give Each Other’: A Celebration of Freedom, Equality, and Love

Troye Sivan, who had prepared for the arrival of his new album with the addictive megahit “Rush,” is releasing the entire album today with 10 songs!

The talented, eccentric, and much-discussed artist Troye Sivan is releasing his third studio album titled “Something To Give Each Other,” which is a celebration of freedom, social equality, love, romance, and friendship!

Check out the official music video for “One Of Your Girls,” included in the album, which has already gone viral!

Track Listing – Something To Give Each Other

1. Rush

2. What’s The Time Where You Are?

3. One Of Your Girls

4. In My Room (ft. Guitarricadelafuente)

5. Still Got It

6. Can’t Go Back Baby

7. Got Me Started

8. Silly

9. Honey

10. How To Stay With You

Listen “Something To Give Each Other” here.