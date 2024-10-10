back to top
Travis Scott’s Epic “One Night Only in UTOPIA” Show at MetLife: A Night of Special Guests and Explosive Performances

From Playboi Carti to Future, Travis Scott’s final U.S. tour stop at MetLife Stadium was an unforgettable night of high-energy performances and surprise appearances.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Travis Scott closed out the U.S. leg of his “One Night Only in UTOPIA” tour with an electrifying show at MetLife Stadium, leaving over 80,000 fans in awe. The October 9 concert was a night to remember, with a star-studded lineup of surprise guests and a setlist that spanned Scott’s entire career—from Days Before Rodeo to ASTROWORLD and his latest album UTOPIA.

Fans were treated to seven performances of Scott’s hit “FE!N,” including a standout rendition with Playboi Carti, who energized the crowd alongside Scott. But the surprises didn’t stop there. Future took the stage to perform their smash hit “Type S**t,” turning the already hyped-up stadium into a frenzy.

In another unforgettable moment, Sheck Wes stormed the stage to perform his viral anthem “Mo Bamba,” shaking the stadium to its core. The explosive energy throughout the night was amplified by stunning visuals, fireworks, and even a slingshot ride that sent fans soaring above the pit.

Though rumored guest Kanye West didn’t make an appearance, the lineup more than delivered, as Scott took his audience on a journey through his biggest hits, closing with a powerful performance of “TELEKINESIS” featuring Quavo.

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour is now headed to South America, with the grand finale set in New Zealand on October 31. With over $95 million in revenue so far, the tour has been a massive success, cementing Scott’s status as a top performer in the industry.

