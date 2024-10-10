Travis Scott’s Epic “One Night Only in UTOPIA” Show at MetLife: A Night of Special Guests and Explosive Performances

Travis Scott closed out the U.S. leg of his “One Night Only in UTOPIA” tour with an electrifying show at MetLife Stadium, leaving over 80,000 fans in awe. The October 9 concert was a night to remember, with a star-studded lineup of surprise guests and a setlist that spanned Scott’s entire career—from Days Before Rodeo to ASTROWORLD and his latest album UTOPIA.

Fans were treated to seven performances of Scott’s hit “FE!N,” including a standout rendition with Playboi Carti, who energized the crowd alongside Scott. But the surprises didn’t stop there. Future took the stage to perform their smash hit “Type S**t,” turning the already hyped-up stadium into a frenzy.

In another unforgettable moment, Sheck Wes stormed the stage to perform his viral anthem “Mo Bamba,” shaking the stadium to its core. The explosive energy throughout the night was amplified by stunning visuals, fireworks, and even a slingshot ride that sent fans soaring above the pit.

- Advertisement -

Though rumored guest Kanye West didn’t make an appearance, the lineup more than delivered, as Scott took his audience on a journey through his biggest hits, closing with a powerful performance of “TELEKINESIS” featuring Quavo.

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour is now headed to South America, with the grand finale set in New Zealand on October 31. With over $95 million in revenue so far, the tour has been a massive success, cementing Scott’s status as a top performer in the industry.

TRAVIS SCOTT BROUGHT OUT PLAYBOI CARTI AND FUTURE FOR TYPE SHIT pic.twitter.com/cYRJKk3tWJ — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) October 10, 2024

Travis Scott performing ‘Apple Pie’ tonight at MetLife Stadium 🥧 #CIRCUSMAXIMUSTOUR 🗽 pic.twitter.com/f4S7Zc7Ocx — CIRCUS MAXIMUS (@TRAVISONTOUR) October 10, 2024

scenes from the floor last night 🗽 pic.twitter.com/xUasvv03O4 — CIRCUS MAXIMUS (@TRAVISONTOUR) October 10, 2024

Quavo in the crowd at Travis Scott’s show at Met Life Stadium pic.twitter.com/4Msh677OD6 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 10, 2024

TRAVIS SCOTT

APPLE PIE 🚨LIVE AT METLIFE🚨 pic.twitter.com/bSfdTcp5Pu — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) October 10, 2024

TRAVIS SCOTT HAS ROLLERCOASTER RIDES IN THE CROWD AT HIS METLIFE CONCERT pic.twitter.com/2sUS4fEqgx — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE (@RodeoTheAlbum) October 9, 2024

- Advertisement -

PLAYBOI CARTI APPEARS AT TRAVIS SCOTT'S METLIFE STADIUM CONCERT TO PLAY 'FEIN' 🔥🚨 via conner on kick pic.twitter.com/hF5INv3v59 — For the Speakers (@forthespeakers) October 10, 2024