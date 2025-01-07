Travis Scott Brings the Heat to WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut With Jey Uso

Travis Scott Steals the Show at WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

Travis Scott lit up the crowd—literally and figuratively—during WWE Raw’s Netflix debut on Monday night (January 6). The Houston rapper made a surprise appearance at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, escorting WWE superstar Jey Uso to the ring while showcasing his unmistakable energy.

Scott entered the arena in true La Flame fashion, holding a hardcore champion belt in one hand and a Cacti drink in the other. Clad in his signature style, he brought the hype as the crowd erupted. Notably, Scott accompanied Uso to the ring with an apparent blunt in hand, much to the amusement of fans and WWE officials.

Uso, sporting his hot pink “YEET” gear and accompanied by his “Main Event Ish” theme song, received one of the loudest cheers of the night as he and Scott made their way down to ringside. The duo even stopped to greet announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee before the action got underway.

The night marked more than just an appearance for Scott. WWE debuted his unreleased track “4×4” as the official theme song for Raw on Netflix, adding yet another milestone to the rapper’s already stellar career.

Following the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hinted that fans could expect more from the collaboration. “Everybody should expect to see more things from Travis Scott in a big way,” Triple H stated. “As it relates to Travis Scott, I’d like to personally thank Jey Uso for just saying, ‘No’ on the entrance. That could’ve gone very different, and I’m thankful that it didn’t.”

In the ring, Jey Uso secured an impressive win over Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior attempted his devastating Claymore kick, but Uso skillfully dodged it and rolled McIntyre up for the pinfall victory.

The action didn’t stop in the ring. Scott was later spotted backstage catching up with WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during an Instagram Live session. The two stars interacted, much to the delight of fans tuning in.

With his high-energy debut and a new theme song for Raw, Travis Scott’s partnership with WWE seems to be just getting started. Whether it’s more appearances or deeper collaborations, fans are eager to see how this crossover between music and wrestling unfolds.

Stay tuned for updates as the world of La Flame and WWE continues to collide.