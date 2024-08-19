Travis Scott Celebrates 10th Anniversary of ‘Days Before Rodeo’ with Streaming Re-release and Unreleased Tracks

Travis Scott is set to thrill fans once again as he officially announces the re-release of his iconic mixtape Days Before Rodeo on streaming platforms, commemorating its 10th anniversary. Originally dropped on August 18, 2014, the mixtape served as a prelude to his debut album, Rodeo. Now, a decade later, Scott is reigniting the hype by making Days Before Rodeo available on all major digital streaming platforms (DSPs) for the first time, starting August 23, 2024.

The original mixtape, which features standout tracks like “Don’t Play” with Big Sean and The 1975, and “Mamacita” featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, is cherished by fans for its eclectic mix of collaborations and groundbreaking production. The mixtape also boasts contributions from industry heavyweights such as Metro Boomin, Lex Luger, and WondaGurl, making it a pivotal project in Scott’s rise to stardom.

In addition to the original 12 tracks, Scott has promised the release of never-before-heard bonus tracks from the Days Before Rodeo era, offering fans a fresh experience with this classic project. These unreleased tracks will be available for digital download on Scott’s official website, where fans can also indulge in exclusive anniversary merch.

- Advertisement -

The merchandise line, specially curated for this anniversary, includes three distinct box sets, vinyl editions, hats, hoodies, and a variety of other collectibles. Vinyl enthusiasts and collectors alike will appreciate the attention to detail in the custom-designed sets, which serve as a tangible piece of Scott’s musical legacy.

To ramp up the excitement, Scott recently dropped a nostalgic trailer on his Instagram, featuring footage from his early days in the studio with Future and Young Thug, alongside electrifying clips of his performances. The caption, filled with Scott’s trademark enthusiasm, underscores the significance of this re-release: “DAYS BEFORE RODEO 10yr ANNIVERSARY… BEING CELEBRATED BY FINALLY RE-RELEASING. EVERYWHERE AUGUST 23RD AND MAYBE COUPLE DBR SONGS FROM THAT ERA FROM THE VAULT. Travisscott.com more info and shizzzz shsbsbsbsb. IM FCKING JUMPING THRU WALLS AHHHH.”

Since the release of Days Before Rodeo and his debut album Rodeo, Travis Scott has ascended to the upper echelons of the hip-hop world, dropping three solo albums and two collaborative projects, all of which have been met with critical and commercial success. His most recent album, Utopia, released in July 2023, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, further cementing his status as a global music icon.

With the upcoming streaming re-release of Days Before Rodeo, Travis Scott not only celebrates his past but also offers his audience a chance to rediscover the music that laid the foundation for his meteoric rise. Fans old and new alike can look forward to this nostalgic journey when Days Before Rodeo finally arrives on streaming platforms on August 23.