Travis Scott and Spotify Celebrate 10th Anniversary of ‘Days Before Rodeo’ with Exclusive Concert Documentary

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Days Before Rodeo, Travis Scott has teamed up with Spotify for a one-of-a-kind celebration of the iconic mixtape. Fans are in for a treat as Spotify releases an exclusive mini-documentary titled Spotify Presents: Days Before Rodeo, capturing the energy and significance of this era-defining project.

The documentary is set to premiere on Spotify’s YouTube channel on September 18 and will take viewers on a journey back to Scott’s sold-out concert in Atlanta this past August. The show brought the raw, high-octane energy that defined the Days Before Rodeo era, featuring a DJ set by Chase B and a surprise appearance from Quavo. Fans will get to relive unforgettable live performances of tracks like “Mamacita,” “Basement Freestyle,” “Skyfall,” and more.

Beyond the concert, the film features exclusive interviews with Travis Scott, key collaborators, and devoted fans, offering a deeper look into the making of Days Before Rodeo and its lasting impact on the hip-hop scene. The behind-the-scenes footage also includes archival clips from the original creation of the mixtape, making this documentary a true time capsule of La Flame’s journey over the past decade.

“Days Before Rodeo is an era-defining project,” said Josh Peas, Head of Hip Hop and R&B – Artist Partnerships at Spotify. “Partnering with Travis and his team allowed us to bring this special moment back to life for his fans. The concert documentary will ensure the energy of this project is captured for years to come.”

Featuring collaborations with notable artists such as Migos, Young Thug, and Big Sean, Days Before Rodeo has continued to shape Travis Scott’s legacy, making this documentary a must-watch for longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Relive the Days Before Rodeo re-release in Atlanta with @trvisXX and the ragers who’ve been there from day 1. Watch the full video on Spotify’s YouTube tomorrow: https://t.co/gNENi05De2 pic.twitter.com/CRgKgksp9b — Spotify (@Spotify) September 17, 2024