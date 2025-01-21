Travis Scott Debuts “4×4” and Pledges Proceeds to California Wildfire Relief

Travis Scott is using his platform to support communities in Los Angeles affected by devastating wildfires. The chart-topping rapper has pledged to donate 100% of net proceeds from the merch sales of his new single, 4×4, to Direct Relief’s California Wildfire Response Fund.

Scott debuted 4×4 during the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show on January 20 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The halftime performance marked his first solo release since 2023’s Utopia and featured a custom-built stage atop the stadium roof.

Fans can purchase two merch items—a shirt and zip hoodie honoring L.A.’s brave first responders—and a CD single of 4×4 on Scott’s official website. All proceeds from these items will directly benefit wildfire relief efforts, providing aid to displaced families, supporting rescue operations, and assisting with the recovery of affected wildlife.

This initiative aligns with a growing wave of celebrity support for California wildfire victims, with artists like Beyoncé, Metallica, and Billie Eilish joining the cause through donations and benefit concerts.

Scott’s return to the spotlight comes after the massive success of Utopia, his fourth consecutive Billboard 200 No. 1 album, which dominated charts with hits like “Meltdown” featuring Drake. Now, with 4×4 set to officially release on January 24, fans are excited to see if this new single will climb the charts while making a positive impact.

Visit shop.travisscott.com to pre-order 4×4 and its exclusive merch, and join Travis Scott in supporting wildfire relief efforts. Together, we can make a difference.