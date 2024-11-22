Tomorrowland Winter 2025: Full Lineup, Theme, and Festival Highlights

Tomorrowland Winter 2025 Unveils Full Lineup and Exciting New Theme

Tomorrowland Winter 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience for EDM enthusiasts and winter sports lovers alike. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Alpe d’Huez ski resort in the French Alps, the week-long festival will run from March 15-22, 2025, featuring performances from over 150 of the world’s top electronic artists across seven stages.

This year’s star-studded lineup includes iconic headliners like Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, and Afrojack, along with techno powerhouses such as Nina Kraviz, Joris Voorn, and Kölsch. Tomorrowland Winter 2025 also features an impressive roster of female electronic stars, including Miss Monique, LP Giobbi, and ANNA. Fans of hard dance, melodic techno, and house music will have plenty to enjoy, with acts like Coone, Mind Against, and Vintage Culture taking the stage.

B2B (Back-to-Back) Performances

Some of the most exciting moments of the festival will be the highly anticipated back-to-back performances, including:

Armin van Buuren B2B Joris Voorn

Kölsch B2B Kevin de Vries

NERVO B2B B Jones

HAAi B2B DJ Boring

Activities Beyond the Music

While music remains the core focus, Tomorrowland Winter 2025 also offers a range of winter sports and activities. From skiing and snowboarding to dogsled rides and mountain yoga, attendees can take full advantage of the scenic French Alps.

Paperworld Theme

This year’s festival theme, Paperworld, explores the concept of a multiverse, tying together elements from Tomorrowland’s rich storytelling tradition. Expect immersive decorations and visuals that bring this theme to life across all stages.

Tickets and Passes

Seven-day passes have already sold out, but four-day and single-day passes are still available, starting at €525.00 and €180.00 respectively. Secure your spot on the event’s official website.

Don’t miss this unique blend of music, winter sports, and storytelling. Tomorrowland Winter 2025 promises to deliver a magical experience in the heart of the French Alps!