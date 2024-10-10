Tomorrowland Brasil 2024: How to Experience the Magic from Anywhere in the World

Tomorrowland Brasil 2024 is just one day away, and the excitement is palpable! This year’s festival, centered around the mythical “Adscendo” theme, will take place in Itu, São Paulo, from October 11th to 13th. For those who can’t attend in person, don’t worry—Tomorrowland fans across the globe can still be part of the legendary event through a livestream broadcast.

The entire festival, hosted at the stunning Parque Maeda festival grounds, will be available to stream via tomorrowland.com, the Tomorrowland App, and One World Radio. From the iconic Adscendo Mainstage, viewers can catch unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in electronic dance music, including Adriatique, AFROJACK, Alok, Don Diablo, Hardwell, NERVO, and many more. Tomorrowland’s livestream will feature a special vertical setup for a fully immersive mobile experience, ensuring fans can enjoy the festival wherever they are.

In addition to livestreaming sets from the Mainstage, One World Radio will broadcast live performances from other key stages, including Freedom and CORE, offering a unique, front-row view of Tomorrowland Brasil 2024. Even after the festival concludes, One World Radio will continue to play the best sets, letting fans relive the magic long after the final beat drops.

- Advertisement -

Don’t miss out on the fun! You can follow the festival live via tomorrowland.com, the Tomorrowland App, or One World Radio. For those in Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK, and Malta, tune in via DAB+, and for FM listeners, you can catch the broadcasts in Romania (92.1 FM), and in Spain (Mallorca and Ibiza).