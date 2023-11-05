Tomorrowland Belgium 2023 Aftermovie: Where Music and Magic Unite

In the heart of De Schorre, Belgium, where the world converged, Tomorrowland’s 17th edition unfolded in July 2023. Over 400,000 People of Tomorrow, representing 200 nations, experienced two weekends of pure magic against the backdrop of the beautiful ‘Adscendo’ theme. The festival transformed the landscape into a high-flying, enchanting destination, where the pages of Tomorrowland’s Great Library came to life with a magnificent tale.

Now, the magic of 2023 is captured in The Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2023 Aftermovie, allowing you to relive the love, music, and unity that defined those legendary weekends. With over 750 of the world’s finest electronic music artists, including the likes of Amelie Lens, Black Coffee, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Eric Prydz, the video recaptures the essence of ‘Adscendo.’

As we bid farewell to this incredible year, get ready for a new adventure in 2024, for the story of Tomorrowland continues to unfold, chapter by chapter. Until then, let the melodies and memories keep your spirit alive as we eagerly anticipate what the future holds.

The Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2023 Aftermovie Tracklist

Swedish House Mafia – Don’t You Worry Child (Symphony Of Unity Rework)

Steve Angello – Monday (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Magnificence Remix) (Tomorrowland Music)

Capricorn – 20Hz (Marco Lys Remix)

Filterheadz – Indian Summer

Luude, Issey Cross – Oh My (Feat. Moby)

Steve Angello – Rave N Roll (Corey James Remix)

Fancy Inc & Fredrik Ferrier – Confessions (Instrumental Version) (Tomorrowland Music)

Yotto, Something Good – Rhythm (Of The Night)

Like Mike, Candy Man, Cornelius SA feat. Nomvula SA – Bambelela (Capoon Remix)

Like Mike, Candy Man, Cornelius SA feat. Nomvula SA – Bambelela (Original Mix)

Samm, Maxi Meraki – Open Your Eyes

Alesso & John Newman – Call Your Name (Tomorrowland Music)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Maddix, Da Hool – Meet Her At The Love Parade

Klangkuenstler – Die Welt Brennt

Tony Romera – Epilogue (Tomorrowland Music)

Mind Against & Sideral – Criseide

Kölsch – My Dream Walked

Closing Show

Lugovskiy – Quiet Place (CORE Records)