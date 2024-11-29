Tomorrowland 2025 Unveils Magical “Orbyz” Theme

Tomorrowland 2025 Announces Enchanting New Theme: Orbyz

Tomorrowland, the world’s most celebrated electronic music festival, is back with an exciting theme for its 2025 edition. Set to take place across two weekends—July 18–20 and July 25–27—Tomorrowland 2025 will transform Boom, Belgium’s De Schorre into Orbyz, an icy universe full of magic and mystery.

The Story of Orbyz

Continuing its tradition of weaving elaborate narratives into its themes, Tomorrowland’s Orbyz unveils a hidden, mystical community beneath a melting glacier. This indigenous civilization emerges, powered by glowing red crystals and rocks that radiate energy and light. This fascinating concept promises to immerse festival-goers in a world of ice, mythical creatures, and groundbreaking design, with a brand-new Mainstage as the centerpiece.

Fans can dive deeper into Orbyz by reading the full fantasy origin story before the festival begins. Following the success of previous themes like LIFE, Tomorrowland will also release a new festival book delving into the mythology behind the theme.

Event Highlights

Dates : July 18–20 and July 25–27, 2025

: July 18–20 and July 25–27, 2025 Location : De Schorre, Boom, Belgium

: De Schorre, Boom, Belgium Capacity: Over 400,000 attendees from 200+ countries

Tomorrowland will also host the Love Tomorrow Summit on July 24, 2025. Featuring 40+ artists, speakers, and performers, this sustainability-focused event combines keynotes, panel discussions, and live music in innovative spaces across the festival site.

Ticket and Registration Details

To secure your chance at experiencing Orbyz, pre-registration begins on December 5 at 15:00 CET via the Tomorrowland Account system at tomorrowland.com. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so mark your calendar!

Why Tomorrowland 2025 Is a Must-Attend

With its signature blend of state-of-the-art production, immersive storytelling, and world-class DJ lineups, Tomorrowland continues to redefine festival experiences. The Orbyz theme promises to take this tradition to new heights, combining cutting-edge visuals with an unforgettable musical journey.

Join the People of Tomorrow in 2025 for an icy adventure unlike any other. Pre-register starting December 5 and get ready to experience Orbyz!