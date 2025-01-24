Tomorrowland 2025 Full Lineup Revealed

Tomorrowland, the world’s leading electronic music festival, has unveiled the full lineup for its 2025 edition. Spanning two weekends—July 18-20 and July 25-27 in Boom, Belgium—the festival will feature over 600 artists across 16 stages, promising an unforgettable experience for electronic music fans worldwide.

Headlining the main stage are some of the biggest names in the industry, including Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Charlotte De Witte, Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, Alok, and ANNA. The gentlemen of Swedish House Mafia will not only perform as a trio but also deliver a rare house set as Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso go b2b2b on a smaller, intimate stage.

Other major highlights include the Symphony of Unity orchestra, performing dance music classics on the festival’s Freedom Stage, and a wide array of b2b sets that bring unique pairings to the forefront. These include Anyma b2b Solomun, Dimitri Vegas b2b Fantasm, DJ BORING b2b HAAi, and Kölsch b2b Artbat. Solomun will also perform a remarkable three sets: one on the main stage during Weekend One, a b2b with Anyma during Weekend Two, and a solo set on the Freedom Stage.

Tomorrowland regulars like Steve Aoki, Nervo, Nicky Romero, Hardwell, and John Summit will make their return, while newer names like Miss Monique, The Blessed Madonna, Agents of Time, and Kevin de Vries b2b Cassian add fresh energy to the lineup.

This 19th edition of the festival continues to draw massive crowds, with over 400,000 attendees expected across its back-to-back weekends. Tickets for Tomorrowland 2025 will go on sale February 1, with Belgian pre-sales starting on January 25 at 11:00 CET, and worldwide pre-sales launching the same day at 17:00 CET.

Before the flagship event in Belgium, Tomorrowland Winter will return from March 15-22, 2025, at Alpe d’Huez, a ski resort in the French Alps. This fifth edition of the winter festival will welcome approximately 22,000 attendees for a week of music and snow-filled adventures.

For the full lineup, day splits, and ticket information, visit Tomorrowland’s official website or check out the Instagram announcement linked below. Pre-register for tickets now and get ready to experience the magic of Tomorrowland!