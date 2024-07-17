Tomorrowland 2024 Kicks Off with LIFE Theme: Everything You Need to Know

Tomorrowland 2024 is set to launch its 20th-anniversary celebration this weekend in Boom, Belgium, featuring the LIFE theme. Running from Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 21st, Weekend One promises an unforgettable experience with more than 800 artists performing across 16 stages.

Get ready for electrifying performances from top-tier DJs like Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, Bonobo B2B Dixon, ACRAZE, David Guetta, ANNA, Vintage Culture, Tale Of Us, Amber Broos, Keinemusik, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Solomun B2B Four Tet, Swedish House Mafia, and many more.

For a detailed look at the schedule and streaming options, visit Tomorrowland’s official site or ClashFinder. Be sure to check the weather forecast to plan your perfect festival experience.

- Advertisement -

Tomorrowland has become synonymous with world-class DJs and unique stage designs. This year’s event will host performances on stages such as Mainstage, Freedom, The Rose Garden, Elixir, Cage, The Rave Cave, Planaxis, Rise, Atmosphere, Core, Crystal Garden, The Library, Melodia, House of Fortune, and Moosebar. Some of these stages, including Freedom, The Rose Garden, Elixir, and Atmosphere, will feature artist and label takeovers each day, offering a diverse array of sounds and experiences.

Tickets for Tomorrowland 2024 sold out in record time, with the 200,000 pre-sale tickets disappearing within 27 minutes in February. If you’re one of the lucky attendees, prepare for an event like no other. Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the magical journey that is Tomorrowland.

Here are some highlights for Weekend One:

Friday, July 19th: Mainstage performances by Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, and Bonobo B2B Dixon.

Mainstage performances by Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, and Bonobo B2B Dixon. Saturday, July 20th: Catch David Guetta, ANNA, and Vintage Culture lighting up the Mainstage.

Catch David Guetta, ANNA, and Vintage Culture lighting up the Mainstage. Sunday, July 21st: Close the weekend with Swedish House Mafia, Solomun B2B Four Tet, and Tale Of Us.

Ensure you don’t miss any moment of this iconic festival by following the full set times and streaming schedules available online. Celebrate LIFE and music at Tomorrowland 2024!

Mainstage

Friday

Daybreak: Oliver Heldens (12:00-14:30)

W&W (16:30 – 17:30)

Vintage Culture (17:35 – 18:35)

Kölsch (21:45 – 22:45)

Swedish House Mafia (22:50 – 23:50)

Armin van Buuren (23:50 – 00:50)

- Advertisement -

Saturday

Amelie Lens (19:40 – 20:40)

ALOK (20:40 – 21:40)

ANYMA (21:45 – 22:45)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (22:50 – 23:50)

Timmy Trumpet (23:50 – 00:50)

Sunday

Afrojack (20:40 – 21:40)

Alesso (21:45 – 22:45)

3 are legend (22:50 – 23:50)

Freedom by Budweiser

Friday

Agents Of Time (live) (17:30 – 19:00)

Mau P (19:00 – 20:30)

Don Diablo (22:00 – 23:30)

Hardwell (23:30 – 00:30)

Saturday

Kryder (15:00 – 16:00)

Symphony of Unity (17:00 – 18:00)

Salvatore Ganacci (18:00 – 19:00)

Sebastian Ingrosso & Steve Angello (19:00 – 21:00)

MORTEN (21:00 – 22:40)

REZZMAU5 (22:40 – 0:00)

Sunday

Chris Avantgarde (17:30 – 19:00)

MRAK (20:30-22:00)

Tale of Us (22:00 – 23:30)

The Rose Garden

Friday

ATLiens (20:00 – 21:00)

Wilkinson (23:00 – 0:00)

Saturday

Push (22:30 – 23:30)

Bonzai All Stars (23:30 – 1:00)

Sunday

Sub Zero Project (17:30 – 19:00)

Planaxis

Friday

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano (22:00 -23:00)

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano b2b Philou Louzolo b2b Amémé (23:00 – 0:00)

Sunday

Dannic (20:00 – 21:00)

Blasterjaxx (22:00 – 23:00)

DVBBS (23:00 – 23:50)

Crystal Garden

Saturday

Antdot (15:00 – 17:00)

Dom Dolla (18:30 – 20:30)

Solomun & Four Tet (20:30 – 00:30)

Sunday

KREAM (17:30 – 18:30)

Meduza (21:00 – 22:30)

James Hype (22:30 – 23:30)

The Library

Friday

Maddix (20:00 – 21:00)

Nervo (21:00 – 22:00)

Nicky Romero (22:00 – 23:00)

Saturday

Gryffin (19:00 – 20:00)

Acraze (20:00 – 21:00)

Lost Frequencies (22:00 – 23:00)

Claptone (23:00 – 00:00)

Sub Focus & ID (00:00 – 00:55)

Sunday

DJ Diesel (17:00 – 18:00)

Sam Feldt (18:00 – 19:00)

Bassjackers (20:00 – 21:00)

Vini Vici (22:00 – 23:00)

See the entire line-up for the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2024 here.