TOKiMONSTA Postpones “Eternal Reverie” Album and Cancels Tour Due to Family Emergency

Renowned DJ and electronic music producer TOKiMONSTA has announced the postponement of her highly anticipated Eternal Reverie album and the cancellation of her upcoming U.S. tour. In an emotional statement shared via Instagram, the artist—whose real name is Jennifer Lee—revealed that she is currently facing a family emergency that requires her full attention and support.

Originally scheduled for release on November 22, 2024, via her label Young Art Records, Eternal Reverie will now be delayed, with the new release date pushed to 2025. The tour, meant to coincide with the album’s release, has also been canceled.

In her heartfelt message, Lee explained the emotional toll of this personal crisis, stating, “What I’m dealing with right now feels more emotionally taxing and difficult than anything I’ve faced before, even more so than my journey through Moyamoya brain surgery.” Despite her disappointment, she emphasized that she needs to focus on her family and asked for privacy during this challenging time.

Eternal Reverie was set to feature collaborations with artists like Anderson .Paak, Gavin Turek, and Rae Khalil. This would have been her seventh studio album following the success of 2020’s Oasis Nocturno. Fans eagerly await its eventual release and the future return of TOKiMONSTA’s signature sound.