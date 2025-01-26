Timothée Chalamet Shines as SNL Host and Musical Guest with Bob Dylan Tribute

Last night, Timothée Chalamet returned to Saturday Night Live for the third time, this time taking on the dual role of host and musical guest. Riding high on the success of A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic where he plays the legendary musician, Chalamet decided to treat fans to live performances of three Dylan songs.

“I chose some Bob Dylan songs you might not know, but they’re my favorites,” Chalamet shared during his opening monologue. Following his heartfelt introduction, he took the stage with guitar in hand to perform “Tomorrow is a Long Time,” “Outlaw Blues,” and “Three Angels.” For the final song, he was joined by none other than James Blake on piano, adding a soulful depth to the performance.

The videos of Chalamet’s performances have already gone viral, with fans praising his ability to channel Dylan’s artistry both in the biopic and on stage. This appearance on SNL not only highlights Chalamet’s acting versatility but also his musical talent, further cementing his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most dynamic young stars.

- Advertisement -

If you missed the live broadcast, make sure to check out the clips of his stunning performances online. Timothée Chalamet’s tribute to Bob Dylan is a must-watch moment that perfectly blends his passion for music and his dedication to bringing Dylan’s legacy to life.