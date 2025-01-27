Tiësto India Tour 2025: Dates, Tickets, and Full Details

India, get ready for an electrifying February 2025 as the global electronic music legend, Tiësto, returns for an epic comeback tour after a decade-long hiatus. Yes, the Grammy-winning DJ is finally making his way back to the subcontinent, and the excitement is already through the roof!

Mark your calendars because this three-city tour is set to take over:

February 13, 2025: Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram

Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram February 14, 2025: NESCO, Mumbai

NESCO, Mumbai February 16, 2025: Terraform Bangalore, Bengaluru

Each city promises an unforgettable night of music, energy, and insane vibes. So, whether you’re a local or looking to travel, this is your chance to experience Tiësto’s magic live.

Now, let’s talk tickets! They’re available exclusively on District by Zomato, and they’re expected to sell out faster than you can say “Tiësto.” HSBC cardholders get the first shot with an exclusive presale starting January 27, 2025, at 4 PM IST, along with a 15% discount. If you miss the presale, don’t worry – the public sale begins on January 29, 2025, at 4 PM IST, with HSBC users still enjoying a 10% discount.

Ticket Prices:

₹3,599 to ₹17,499 – with options for everyone, from general admission to VIP.

Tiësto himself is beyond thrilled to return to India, saying, “The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else.” That passion, combined with Tiësto’s legendary tracks and India’s unparalleled crowd energy, guarantees nights you’ll never forget.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the biggest EDM events of 2025. Gather your crew, grab those tickets, and get ready to lose yourself in Tiësto’s beats. This isn’t just another concert – it’s a once-in-a-decade experience. See you on the dancefloor!